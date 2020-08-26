AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7230
- Australian Construction Work Done improved in Q2 but remained depressed at -0.7%.
- A modest uptick in Wall Street helped to keep the Aussie afloat.
- AUD/USD is mildly bullish, heading into the Asian opening and heading towards 0.7275.
Commodity-linked currencies were among the ones that benefited the most from the broad dollar’s weakness. The AUD/USD pair surged to 0.7239 and settled a handful of pips below the level. A modest advance in US equities helped to keep the pair afloat, as well as Australian data released at the beginning of the day. According to the official report, Construction Work Done resulted at -0.7% in Q2, beating expectations of -5.8%, and improving from -1% in Q1. During the upcoming Asian session, the country will publish Q2 Private Capital Expenditure.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair has an increased bullish potential, mainly considering that it´s trading near its yearly highs. Technical readings, however, fell short of confirming a bullish continuation. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has settled above all of its moving averages, with the 20 and 100 SMA still converging and without directional strength. Technical indicators hold within positive levels but turned lower ahead of the US close. Still, the pair has room to test its yearly high and even break above it during the upcoming sessions.
Support levels: 0.7195 0.7160 0.7120
Resistance levels: 0.7240 0.7275 0.7310
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains in wait-and-see ahead of Powell
The EUR/USD pair is little changed for a third consecutive day, trading a handful of pips above the 1.1800 level. Speculative interest awaits for the Jackson Hole Symposium and potential new guidance from the Fed.
GBP/USD jumps to around 1.32 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading around 1.32 as dollar weakness outweighs deadlocked Brexit talks. Sterling is catching up with other currencies that previously gained against the greenback.
XAU/USD picked low hanging fruit, faces bigger test now
Gold is on the rise, emerging from the lows near $1.900 as the market mood improves ahead of a critical speech by Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve.
Boston Fed's digital dollar move strengthens crypto credibility
Throughout the short lifespan of cryptocurrencies, the prevailing narrative from the traditional finance world has served to undermine the movement, questioning the tech, criticising the security and implying that blockchain is anything but the future of industry.
WTI climbs to fresh multi-month highs above $43.50 as Laura strengthens into a Cat 3 hurricane
Crude oil prices continue to push higher on Wednesday on reports showing that Laura has strengthened into a category three hurricane and is forecasted to turn into a category 4 later in the day.