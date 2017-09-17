AUD/USD Forecast: Cautiously bullish, focus on RBA and Fed

The pullback in the AUD/USD pair from the Sept. 8 high of 0.8125 ran out of steam at a low of 0.7956 levels last week. The subsequent recovery to 0.8035 levels ensured the trend line sloping upwards from the Feb 6 low and July 7 low is intact.

Economic Calendar

Tuesday: RBA minutes at 01:30 GMT - The policy statement released on September 4 was neutral. Thus, minutes are unlikely to show a significant change from the bank’s current stance. Watch out for the change in the tone, given the odds of a rate hike are on the rise. The minutes are also likely to acknowledge the labor market strength and could express concerns regarding the strong Aussie dollar.

Wednesday: FOMC rate decision at 18:00 GMT - The central bank is widely expected to begin the process of balance sheet taper. The Fed is likely to announce that it would no longer reinvest the maturing proceeds. In coming months, the Fed is likely to offload its balance sheet holdings. So far, the markets have shown remarkable resilience to Fed's reverse QE plans. Let us see if the resilience persists this week. The AUD could come under pressure if the Fed's balance sheet taper hurts the equity markets.

Thursday: RBA Bulletin at 01:30 GMT - The quarterly report by the Reserve Bank of Australia could offer more insights into RBA's take on the economy, exchange rate and interest rates.

Friday: Australia Building Permits at 01:30 GMT - Better-than-expected housing data could strengthen the bid tone around the Aussie dollar.

AUD/USD Technical Analysis

Daily chart

View

The rebound from the rising trend line support if followed by a break above the rising wedge hurdle of 0.8043 would open doors for a rally to 0.8125 levels. The 14-day RSI is bullish and gaining altitude. The 50-day moving average is sloping upwards as well.

Only an end of the day close below Thursday's low of 0.7956 would abort the bullish view.

AU-US 10-yr yield spread spikes

The chart above shows the yield spread currently stands at 61.3 basis points [bps], its highest level since Oct 2016. The spike in the AU-US yield spread adds credence to the rebound in the AUD/USD pair from the rising trend line support and indicates heightened odds of a rally to 0.8125 levels.

Risk Reversals diverge

The only reason for caution is the heightened demand for the put options as suggested by the one-month 25-delta risk reversals. The gauge topped out at -0.525 on September 8 and fell today to -0.675.