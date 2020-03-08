Current Price: 0.6640

AUD/USD posts strong weekly gains despite risk aversion.

Chart show some positive sign but also resistance ahead.

Chinese data over the weekend came in below expectations.

Despite another wild week at Wall Street, the AUD/USD pair rose, recovering from multi-year lows, driven by dollar’s weakness and not from a positive environment for risk. The panic across markets will limit gains. Chinese data over the weekend showed a larger than expected decline in Chinese exports and imports and could weight at the opening on the pair. The economic calendar ahead is light, and market participants will continue to focus on coronavirus headlines and monetary policy expectations.

AUD/USD Short-term technical outlook

The pair rebounded sharply from below 0.6500, but technical indicators so far are not at extreme levels. The resistance area around 0.6660 capped the advance. Price is marginally above the 20-day SMA. The daily chart shows the pair trading at a strong resistance level; if it rises clearly above 0.6660/70, 0.6700 would be on the cards. The next relevant resistance stands at 0.6745. The four-hours chart shows a more positive outlook as price stands above the 20 and 100 SMA. A slide below 0.6580 would weaken the outlook.

Support levels: 0.6620 0.6580 0.6540

Resistance levels: 0.6660 0.6705 0.6735

View Live Chart for the AUD/USD