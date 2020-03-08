Current Price: 0.6640
- AUD/USD posts strong weekly gains despite risk aversion.
- Chart show some positive sign but also resistance ahead.
- Chinese data over the weekend came in below expectations.
Despite another wild week at Wall Street, the AUD/USD pair rose, recovering from multi-year lows, driven by dollar’s weakness and not from a positive environment for risk. The panic across markets will limit gains. Chinese data over the weekend showed a larger than expected decline in Chinese exports and imports and could weight at the opening on the pair. The economic calendar ahead is light, and market participants will continue to focus on coronavirus headlines and monetary policy expectations.
AUD/USD Short-term technical outlook
The pair rebounded sharply from below 0.6500, but technical indicators so far are not at extreme levels. The resistance area around 0.6660 capped the advance. Price is marginally above the 20-day SMA. The daily chart shows the pair trading at a strong resistance level; if it rises clearly above 0.6660/70, 0.6700 would be on the cards. The next relevant resistance stands at 0.6745. The four-hours chart shows a more positive outlook as price stands above the 20 and 100 SMA. A slide below 0.6580 would weaken the outlook.
Support levels: 0.6620 0.6580 0.6540
Resistance levels: 0.6660 0.6705 0.6735
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
