AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6340

The Reserve Bank of Australia will release the Minutes of its latest monetary policy meeting.

Demand for the US Dollar receded, but market players remain cautious.

AUD/USD has limited bullish potential as long as it trades below the 0.6440 price zone.

The AUD/USD pair trades around 0.6340 ahead of the Asian opening, with market players moving away from the US Dollar. Asian shares closed in the red as investors remained concerned about the Middle East developments, although the absence of fresh news in the front helped high-yielding assets. European stocks ended in the green, while Wall Street also posted gains, underpinning AUD/USD, at least in the near term.

Australia did not publish relevant data at the beginning of the week, but the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) will release the Minutes of its October meeting. The central bank left rates on hold at 4.1% on September 5, hinting at the end of the tightening cycle, although adding that “some further tightening of monetary policy may be required to ensure that inflation returns to target in a reasonable time-frame, that will continue to depend upon the data and the evolving assessment of risks.”

Ahead of the announcement, New Zealand will unveil the Q3 Consumer Price Index (CPI), which will likely affect the market sentiment and Asian currencies. NZ CPI is foreseen at 5.9% QoQ, easing slightly from 6% in Q2.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The daily chart for the AUD/USD pair shows a strong static support level at 0.6285, bouncing from the level for two consecutive weeks. The level is also a 2023 low, and the pair may be developing a double floor figure. The neckline comes at 0.6444, the October 10 high, and bulls could retake control of the pair on a break above it. At this point, it seems the intraday advance is just a correction, as the pair remains below all its moving averages, with the 20 Simple Moving Average (SMA) gaining downward traction and providing dynamic resistance at around 0.6386. At the same time, technical indicators have recovered but lack upward strength and remain within negative levels.

In the near term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the bullish potential seems limited. AUD/USD met sellers ahead of a firmly bearish 20 SMA, which heads south far below the longer ones. The Momentum indicator advances within negative levels, but the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator turned flat at around 46, reflecting receding buying interest.

Support levels: 0.6320 0.6285 0.6240

Resistance levels: 0.6345 0.6390 0.6445

