AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7384
- Australian data was mostly discouraging, in line with the latest local lockdowns.
- Wall Street turned south after tapering hints from Fed’s vice-chair Clarida.
- AUD/USD lost its bullish potential is now neutral in the near-term.
The AUD/USD pair peaked at 0.7426 but currently trades around 0.7380, as comments from US Federal Reserve Vice-Chair Clarida boosted the greenback and hit Wall Street. Clarida was more open to discussing tapering, anticipating that the economy could meet conditions to start cutting bond-buying by the end of the year.
Australian data was mixed, as the AIG Performance of Construction Index contracted to 48.7 In July, while the Commonwealth Bank Services PMI was confirmed at 44.2 in the same month. Finally, Retail Sales were confirmed at -1.8% in the same month. The country will release its June Trade Balance during the upcoming session, expected to post a surplus of 10450 million.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is back to square one, neutral in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the price is hovering around its 20 and 100 SMAs, all confined to a tight 10 pips range. The 200 SMA heads lower above the current level, indicating that sellers retain the grip, while technical indicators eased within positive levels, stabilizing around their midlines.
Support levels: 0.7330 0.7290 0.7250
Resistance levels: 0.7410 0.7450 0.7490
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
