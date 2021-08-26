AUD/USD Forecast: Bulls turn cautious, might still aim to reclaim 0.7300 mark

AUD/USD settled with modest gains for the third consecutive session on Wednesday.

The risk-on impulse capped gains for the safe-haven USD and extended some support.

Bulls remain on the sidelines ahead of Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

The AUD/USD pair attracted some dip-buying near the 0.7235 region on Wednesday and finally settled with modest intraday gains for the third successive session. The US dollar was back in demand and pared some of its weekly losses amid a strong follow-through uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. In fact, the yield on the benchmark 10-year US government bond jumped to 1.3474% amid expectations that the Fed might still begin rolling back its pandemic-era stimulus in 2021. The USD held on to its intraday gains following the release of mixed US Durable Goods Orders.

The US Census Bureau reported that the headline orders declined 0.1% in July. This marked a sharp deceleration from the 0.8% growth recorded in June, though was slightly better than consensus estimates for a 0.3% fall. Orders excluding transportation also surpassed expectations and rose 0.7% in July, while the previous month's reading was revised higher to show a 0.6% increase as against 0.3% reported earlier. Further details revealed that orders excluding defence dropped 1.2% MoM, while transportation equipment orders fell 2.2% during the reported month.

As investors looked past the US macro data, the underlying bullish sentiment kept a lid on any further gains for the safe-haven greenback. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted full approval to the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech on Monday, raising hopes that inoculations in the US could accelerate. Adding to this, the top US infectious disease expert, Dr Anthony Fauci, said that COVID-19 could be under control by early next year and further boosted investors confidence. This, in turn, acted as a tailwind for the perceived riskier aussie and assisted the pair to regain some positive traction during the latter part of the trading action.

Despite the supporting factors, the pair struggled to capitalize on the positive move and edged lower during the Asian session on Thursday. Bulls largely shrugged off upbeat Australian data, showing that Private Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) rose 4.4% in Q2 as against 2.5% anticipated. The fact that it was well below the 6.3% recorded in the first quarter seemed to be the only factor that weighed on the pair. Investors also preferred to wait on the sidelines ahead of Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium. Powell's remarks will be closely scrutinized for clues about the likely timing of the Fed's tapering plan.

This will play a key role in influencing the near-term USD price dynamics and help determine the next leg of a directional move for the major. In the meantime, traders might take cues from Thursday's US economic docket, highlighting the releases of the Prelim GDP print (second estimate) and Initial Weekly Jobless Claims. This, along with the broader market risk sentiment, might provide some trading impetus to the pair.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the overnight move beyond the 0.7265-70 resistance zone – representing the 50% Fibonacci level of the 0.7427-0.7106 slide – might be seen as a fresh trigger for bulls. That said, the lack of any strong follow-through buying warrants some caution before positioning for any further appreciating move. Nevertheless, the pair still seems poised to climb further towards the 0.7300 confluence hurdle, comprising of the 200-period SMA on the 4-hour chart and the 61.8% Fibo. level. A sustained strength beyond will suggest that the pair has bottomed out in the near term and pave the way for an extension of the recent bounce from the vicinity of the 0.7100 mark, or YTD lows.

On the flip side, immediate support is pegged near the 0.7240-35 region, which is closely followed by the 38.2% Fibo. level, around the 0.7220 area. Some follow-through buying below the 0.7200 mark will negate any near-term positive bias and prompt some fresh technical selling. The pair might then accelerate the slide towards the 0.7180-75 intermediate support (23.6% Fibo. level) before aiming to challenge the 0.7100 round figure.