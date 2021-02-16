AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7762
- RBA believes the economy will need “very significant” monetary support for some time.
- Australia will publish the January Westpac Leading Index, previously at 0.12%.
- AUD/USD retreated after testing 0.78, but the risk remains skew to the upside.
The AUD/USD pair peaked at 0.7804, retreating from the level on the back of a stronger greenback and the sour tone of equities. European stocks traded in the green for most of the session, but closed with modest losses, while US indexes trimmed early gains to close mixed around their opening levels.
The Reserve Bank of Australia released the Minutes of its February meeting, which showed that policymakers believe that the economy will need “very significant” monetary support for some time. Members note that it will take a significant and sustained tightening in the labour market to lift inflation to more comfortable levels, a tough task that could take years to achieve. Early on Wednesday, Australia will publish the January Westpac Leading Index, previously at 0.12%.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair trades around 0.7760, down for the day but with the bearish potential limited. In the 4-hour chart, it’s battling with a flat 20 SMA, which anyway stands well above the larger ones. The Momentum indicator bounced from its midline while the RSI indicator is directionless around 52, leaving the pair neutral-to-bullish in the near-term.
Support levels: 0.7745 0.7710 0.7675
Resistance levels: 0.7770 0.7815 0.7850
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD trims daily gains as the dollar recovers
EUR/USD trades near the 1.2100 level, down for the day, amid renewed demand for the greenback. US equities are struggling around their opening levels while Treasury yields are soaring.
Capital rushes into BTC as it breaks $50,000
Bitcoin has broken above $50,000 for the first time in history. The pioneer cryptocurrency gained momentum after finding support at $49,000 early on Tuesday.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.3900
GBP/USD is piercing the 1.3900 level as the dollar finds demand ahead of Wall Street’s opening. Earlier, sterling benefited from the drop in UK covid cases to the lowest since October 2020.
Gold Price Analysis: Bears need break of current support for $1,765 target
There has been a battle for territory on the hourly charts with a significant rejection at a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement resistance level.
US Dollar Index turns positive above 90.50
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which gauges the greenback vs. a bundle of its main competitors, now regains the positive ground and retakes 90.50 and beyond.