AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7760

The Australian dollar advanced for an eighth consecutive week vs its American rival.

Aussie marginally undermined by plummeting gold prices.

AUD/USD is technically bullish and has room to extend its advance beyond 0.7815.

The AUD/USD pair settled at 0.7760, advancing for an eighth consecutive week. The pair fell on Friday to 0.7727 amid the prevalent dollar’s demand, later bouncing on risk-appetite. The aussie ignored a collapse in gold prices, with the bright metal extending its weekly decline to 1,850, instead following the lead of US indexes, which closed the week with sharp gains at record levels.

Australia will start the week publishing November Retail Sales, previously estimated at 7%. Market players will also be watching Chinese December inflation figures. The annual CPI in the country is foreseen at 0.1% improving from -0.5% previously.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair has room to extend its advance, as, in the daily chart, the pair continues to develop far above bullish moving averages. Technical indicators have retreated from their recent highs, the Momentum easing within range, yet the RSI consolidating at 69, indicating absent selling interest. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, pair is below a still bullish 20 SMA, while the Momentum indicator recovers below its midline, suggesting that the pair may need to advance the 0.7815 price zone to gather bullish momentum.

Support levels: 0.7725 0.7670 0.7630

Resistance levels: 0.7815 0.7850 0.7890