AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6604
- Australian Q1 Construction Work Done beat expectations by falling 1.0%.
- Gold prices fell intraday, adding pressure on the Aussie.
- AUD/USD declined from a multi-week high seems corrective.
The AUD/USD pair hit a fresh multi-week high of 0.6679 in the European session, but retreated from the level and settled around the 0.6600 mark. Australia released the Q1 Construction Work Done, which resulted better than anticipated, printing at -1.0%. Nevertheless, the positive tone of the pair was related to the broad dollar’s weakness and rallying equities, easing during the American session as the sentiment turned sour.
The American currency got to recover some ground on mounting tensions between the US and China over the latest Hong Kong security laws. Gold losing the 1,700 level added pressure on the commodity-linked currency intraday, although the commodity managed to recover and settle at around 1,720.00. This Thursday, Australia will publish the Q1 Private Capital Expenditure.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair has been unable to surpass a flat 200 DMA for a second consecutive day, which somehow could be discouraging for bulls. In the short-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair maintains its bullish stance, as buyers are defending the downside at around a bullish 20 SMA. Technical indicators in the mentioned time-frame are recovering within positive levels after correcting overbought conditions.
Support levels: 0.6560 0.6515 0.6475
Resistance levels: 0.6650 0.6685 0.6720
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
