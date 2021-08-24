A broad-based USD weakness prompted some short-covering around AUD/USD on Monday.

The risk-on impulse, easing tapering fears triggered aggressive USD long-unwinding trade.

The focus will remain on Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

The AUD/USD pair witnessed aggressive short-covering on the first day of a new week and rallied over 100 pips from the vicinity of the 0.7100 mark, or YTD lows touched on Friday. The risk-on impulse in the market undermined demand for the safe-haven US dollar and provided a goodish lift to the perceived riskier aussie. In fact, the key USD Index trimmed a part of last week's strong gains to a nine-and-half-month high and was further pressured by expectations that the Fed would wait for a longer period before rolling back its pandemic-era stimulus.

Worries that the fast-spreading Delta variant of the coronavirus could derail the global economic recovery forced investors to reassess the timing for the Fed's tapering plan. This, to a larger extent, helped offset disappointing data from Australia, showing that Services PMI and Manufacturing PMI declined to 43.3 and 51.7, respectively, in August. From the US, the Manufacturing PMI dropped from 63.4 to 61.2 in August and the gauge for the Services sector fell from 59.9 to 55.2 during the reported month, both missing expectations.

The pair finally settled near the top end of its intraday trading range and gained some follow-through traction during the Asian session on Tuesday. Market participants now look forward to the US economic docket, featuring the second-tier releases of New Home Sales and Richmond Manufacturing Index. The data is unlikely to provide any meaningful impetus as the focus remains on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech at the Jackson Hole Symposium.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the ongoing recovery move might still be categorized as a corrective bounce from near-term oversold conditions. Hence, any subsequent move up is more likely to confront stiff resistance and meet with some fresh supply ahead of the 0.7300 mark. This, in turn, should cap the pair near the 0.7330 strong horizontal support breakpoint, which should now act as a key pivotal point for short-term traders.

On the flip side, the 0.7200 round-figure mark now seems to protect the immediate downside. This is followed by support near the 0.7170 horizontal zone, which if broken decisively might turn the pair vulnerable to slide back towards challenging YTD lows, around the 0.7100 mark. Some follow-through selling will be seen as a fresh trigger for bearish traders and set the stage for an extension of a well-established downward trajectory.