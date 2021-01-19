AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7692
- Australia will publish January Westpac Consumer Confidence, previously at 4.1%.
- Risk appetite gave up ahead of Wall Street’s close, providing support to USD.
- AUD/USD hovers around 0.7690 with a limited bullish potential.
The AUD/USD pair peaked at 0.7724 this Tuesday, retreating towards the 0.7690 price zone during the American afternoon, where it stands heading into the Asian opening. The pair traded on sentiment, easing at the end of the day as Wall Street eased from its intraday highs. So far this week, the pair has been incapable of attracting speculative interest but remains comfortable near multi-year highs.
Australia published at the beginning of the day December HIA New Home Sales, which improved to 32.5% MoM from 15.2% in the previous month. This Wednesday, the country will publish January Westpac Consumer Confidence, previously at 4.1%.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is little changed daily basis, with a limited bullish potential according to the 4-hour chart. The 20 SMA keeps declining and approaching the 100 SMA, both above the current level. Technical indicators remain within negative levels with uneven directional strength, still maintaining the risk skewed to the downside.
Support levels: 0.7655 0.7620 0.7580
Resistance levels: 0.7720 0.7770 0.7815
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD struggles to retain gains beyond 0.7700
AUD/USD retreated from the 0.7720 region, despite a better market mood. The greenback trying a modest comeback ahead of Biden’s inauguration.
EUR/USD recovers 1.21, lacks follow-trough
The shared currency advanced on optimist mood, encouraging local data, yet EUR/USD barely holds above 1.2100.
XAU/USD holds onto modest gains, capped by the $1845 area
Gold is rising modestly on Tuesday, on the back of a weaker US dollar and US yields. It peaked on European hours at $1845 and recently at $1842. It is hovering around $1840, up for the second day in a row.
Litecoin price hits strong barrier but has a lot of support on the way down
Litecoin hit a high of $185 on January 10 and has been consolidating since then. The digital asset hasn’t really benefited from Ethereum’s breakout in the past few days and continues slowly climbing towards the last high.
US Dollar Index: Downside pressure alleviated above 91.00
DXY met sellers in the 91.00 neighbourhood on Monday and now retreats to the 90.50 region on turnaround Tuesday.