AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7557
- The RBA’s Minutes anticipated additional easing coming in the near-term.
- Australia will release the November Westpac Leading Index, previously at 0.12%.
- AUD/USD holds on to gains near this year’s high, could storm through 0.7600.
The AUD/USD pair suffered a setback at the beginning of the day, falling to 0.7506, as the Reserve Bank of Australian Minutes brought a surprise. Policymakers noted that “substantial policy support” would be required for a considerable period, somehow hinting at more QE coming in early 2021. Meanwhile, the American dollar got attention due to its safe-haven condition, advancing on mounting concerns regarding fresh lockdowns in the US and Europe.
Early Wednesday, Australia will publish the November Westpac Leading Index, previously at 0.12%. The country will also see the release of the December Commonwealth Bank PMIs. The services index was previously at 55.4, while the manufacturing index was at 54.9 in November. Later in the day, the country will release October HIA New Home Sales.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair bounced from the mentioned low to settle in the 0.7560 price zone, helped during US trading hours by Wall Street’s positive tone. The pair is technically bullish, as the 4-hour chart shows that a bullish 20 SMA leads the way higher, attracting buying interest. Technical indicators stand within positive levels, although lacking directional strength. The pair has room to extend its advance towards 0.7660 on a break above 0.7580, the immediate resistance level.
Support levels: 0.7510 0.7470 0.7425
Resistance levels: 0.7580 0.7620 0.7660
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
