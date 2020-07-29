AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7189
- Australian inflation failed to impress despite a record slump in Q2.
- Dollar’s weakness persisted after the Federal Reserve left its policy unchanged.
- AUD/USD is regaining the upside, but still struggling to clear the 0.7200 threshold.
The AUD/USD pair is ending the day with modest gains near a fresh high of 0.7196, as the greenback remained the weakest currency across the FX board. As expected, the Aussie suffered only a minor set-back after the release of mixed Australian Q2 CPI data. Inflation fell 1.9% when compared to the previous quarter, and was down by 0.3% when compared to the same quarter of 2019, both figures slightly better than anticipated. However, the RBA Trimmed mean CPI declined by 0.1% in the three months to June and was up 1.2% YoY, missing the market’s expectations. AUD/USD bottomed at 11748 for the day, still posting higher highs and higher lows daily basis.
The country will kick-start this Thursday publishing June Building Permits, seen flat in the month, and the Import Price Index and the Export Price Index for the second quarter of the year.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair retains its positive bias according to the 4-hour chart, as it continues to develop above a now bullish 20 SMA. Technical indicators, in the meantime, are picking up within positive levels, still below their previous highs, but well above their midlines. Overall, the risk is skewed to the upside, but the pair would need to clearly surpass the 0.7200 figure to be able to extend its gains during the upcoming sessions.
Support levels: 0.7155 0.7120 0.7070
Resistance levels: 0.7200 0.7240 0.7280
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
