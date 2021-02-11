AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7747
- Australian February Consumer Inflation Expectations improved from 3.4% to 3.7%.
- Wall Street turned south mid-US session, indexes closed mixed.
- AUD/USD is gaining bullish traction but remains below a critical resistance.
The AUD/USD pair reached 0.7771 its highest in almost three weeks, underpinned by a positive mood that extended into the US session opening and encouraging Australian data. The country published February Consumer Inflation Expectations, which improved from 3.4% to 3.7%, beating the market’s forecast. Asian and European markets advanced just modestly, but American indexes ended the day mixed.
The poor performance of US indexes gave the greenback a breath ahead of the daily close. The Australian macroeconomic calendar will remain empty this Friday.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is hovering around 0.7750, retaining part of its intraday gains. The risk is skewed to the upside, with further gains likely on a break above the 0.7770 resistance level. Technical readings in the 4-hour chart favor such advance, as the pair keeps developing above a bullish 20 SMA, which advances beyond the larger ones. Technical indicators remain within positive levels but lack directional strength.
Support levels: 0.7710 0.7675 0.7640
Resistance levels: 0.7770 0.7815 0.7850
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
