AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6930
- Australian data in-line with the market’s forecast pushed the Aussie higher.
- The markets remained in risk-on mood, with upbeat US data boosting equities.
- AUD/USD could correct lower, but buyers ready to add at lower levels.
The AUD/USD pair has continued to rally, reaching 0.6982 although ending the day roughly 50 pips below this last. Australian data released at the beginning of the day met the market’s expectations, with Q1 GDP printing at -0.3% QoQ as expected. The Commonwealth Bank Services PMI for May hit 26.9, beating the market’s expectations, while Building Permits decreased by 1.8% in April, better than the 15% slump expected. Also, China released the Caixin Services PMI for the same month, which jumped to 55 from 44.4.
The pair fell intraday to 0.6856, as better than anticipated US data pushed investors to take some profits out of the table, although the following bounce indicates that buyers are willing to add at lower levels. Australia will release April Retail Sales this Thursday, seen at -17.9%, and the Trade Balance for the same month, with the trade surplus forecasted at 7500M.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair may correct further lower, but as said, bulls retain control and would probably continue to add on slides. In the 4-hour chart, technical indicators have stabilised after correcting extreme overbought readings, well above their midlines. Meanwhile, the 20 SMA maintains its sharp bullish slope below the current level yet above the larger ones, which also gain upward traction. Large stops are likely accumulated above the 0.7000 level, and if those are triggered, the pair could quickly extend its advance up to 0.7050.
Support levels: 0.6900 0.6865 0.6830
Resistance levels: 0.6980 0.7010 0.7050
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
