AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7170

Chinese July data missed the market’s expectations weighing on the Aussie.

The number or coronavirus cases in Australia has continued to pick up.

AUD/USD is unable to attract investors, confined to a tight range near this year high.

The AUD/USD pair closed the week pretty much unchanged at 0.7170, holding on near its year high of 0.7242. The Australian currency was unable to take advantage of its rival’s weakness, amid poor Chinese data released by the end of the week, and a continued increase in local coronavirus cases. China published last Friday its July Industrial Production, which came in at 4.8% below the 5.1% expected. Retail Sales in the same period contracted 1.1% against a 0.1% advance expected. Meanwhile, equities had been unable to make relevant directional moves, while gold prices plunged these days, both putting another cap to the Aussie.

Meanwhile, the latest coronavirus-related data shows that the number of daily cases picked up in the country, although most new infections continue to take place in Victoria. This Monday, Australia will publish the July HIA New Home Sales report, previously at 0.9%.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The daily chart for the AUD/USD pair shows that it holds a few pips above a mildly bullish 20 DMA, while the 100 DMA is crossing above the 200 DMA far below the shorter one. Technical indicators have stabilized, the Momentum within neutral levels and the RSI at 59. The bullish potential receded, but there are no signs of a bearish movement ahead. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is above converging 20 and 100 SMA, while technical indicators are easing within positive levels, in-line with the longer-term perspective.

Support levels: 0.7160 0.7110 0.7070

Resistance levels: 0.7200 0.7245 0.7280