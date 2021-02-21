AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7867

Tepid Australian data still indicated economic progress in the country.

AUD/USD is poised to extend its advance towards the 0.8000 threshold.

The Australian dollar was the best performer last Friday, soaring to 0.7876, its highest in almost three years. The pair closed the week a few pips below the level, up for a third consecutive week. The pair rallied despite Australian Retail Sales advanced a modest 0.6% in January, according to preliminary estimates, missing the expected 2%. Also, the preliminary estimate of the February Services PMI came in at 54.1, while the manufacturing index printed at 56.6, both missing the market’s expectations.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair is technically bullish and could extend its advance, particularly if it surpasses 0.7915, March 2018 monthly high. The daily chart shows that technical indicators maintain their strong bullish momentum near overbought territory, as the pair finally moved away from its 20 SMA. In the near-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is bullish despite overbought, trading far above all of its moving averages and with technical indicators holding ground in extreme levels.

Support levels: 0.7710 0.7675 0.7630

Resistance levels: 0.7770 0.7815 0.7850