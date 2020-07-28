AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7158

Australian Q2 CPI seen falling to record lows as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

Absent dollar’s demand maintained the AUD/USD pair afloat despite falling equities.

AUD/USD is technically bullish, a decline with dismal data could be short-lived.

The AUD/USD pair is ending Tuesday with modest gains around 0.7160, having spent the day within familiar levels, although posting a higher high and a higher low daily basis. Once again, the lack of dollar’s demand kept the pair afloat, despite the poor performance of equities, which usually tend to drag the pair lower.

During the upcoming Asian session, Australia will publish Q2 inflation data, expected to have plunged to record levels, a result of the ongoing battle to control the coronavirus pandemic. According to preliminary estimates, Q2 CPI is seen at -2.0% from 0.3% in the previous quarter, and at -0.4% when compared to the second quarter of 2019 vs. the previous 2.2%. The Trimmed Mean CPI is expected at 0.1% QoQ and 1.4% YoY. Worse than expected figures could trigger a downward movement in the pair, but it seems unlikely it will trigger a substantial bearish movement.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair is trading not far from this year high at 0.7182, the immediate resistance level. The short-term picture favors a bullish extension, as AUD/USD continues to develop above a directionless 20 SMA in its 4-hour chart, while the larger ones continue to advance below it. Technical indicators lack directional momentum but hold well within positive levels.

Support levels: 0.7100 0.7065 0.7030

Resistance levels: 0.7185 0.7220 0.7260