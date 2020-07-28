AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7158
- Australian Q2 CPI seen falling to record lows as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Absent dollar’s demand maintained the AUD/USD pair afloat despite falling equities.
- AUD/USD is technically bullish, a decline with dismal data could be short-lived.
The AUD/USD pair is ending Tuesday with modest gains around 0.7160, having spent the day within familiar levels, although posting a higher high and a higher low daily basis. Once again, the lack of dollar’s demand kept the pair afloat, despite the poor performance of equities, which usually tend to drag the pair lower.
During the upcoming Asian session, Australia will publish Q2 inflation data, expected to have plunged to record levels, a result of the ongoing battle to control the coronavirus pandemic. According to preliminary estimates, Q2 CPI is seen at -2.0% from 0.3% in the previous quarter, and at -0.4% when compared to the second quarter of 2019 vs. the previous 2.2%. The Trimmed Mean CPI is expected at 0.1% QoQ and 1.4% YoY. Worse than expected figures could trigger a downward movement in the pair, but it seems unlikely it will trigger a substantial bearish movement.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is trading not far from this year high at 0.7182, the immediate resistance level. The short-term picture favors a bullish extension, as AUD/USD continues to develop above a directionless 20 SMA in its 4-hour chart, while the larger ones continue to advance below it. Technical indicators lack directional momentum but hold well within positive levels.
Support levels: 0.7100 0.7065 0.7030
Resistance levels: 0.7185 0.7220 0.7260
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD steady near yearly highs ahead of the Fed
EUR/USD is trading around 1.1750, confined to a tight intraday range as investors eagerly await the Fed decision, where potential new easing could be discussed. US fiscal stimulus talks are in play.
GBP/USD nears 1.30 amid dollar weakness
GBP/USD is trading closer to 1.30, the highest since March, consolidating previous gains stemming from dollar weakness. Uncertainty about Brexit, Sino-British relations, and the Fed decision are in play.
Gold slides below $1950 amid some repositioning trade ahead of FOMC
Gold edged lower during the early North American session and refreshed daily lows, around the $1942-41 region in the last hour.
Fed Preview: Warming up to controlling the yield curve, nudging lawmakers, keeping markets happy
"Not even thinking about thinking about raising rates" – these words by Jerome Powell, Chairman of the Federal Reserve, have been echoing in investors' minds. The bank's unequivocal commitment to low borrowing costs means no change in Jul's meeting.
WTI heads back towards $42 ahead of EIA, FOMC
WTI (futures on Nymex) caught a fresh bid-wave in the European session and jumped back above 41.50, following a downside consolidative mode seen earlier in the Asian trades.