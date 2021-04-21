A combination of factors prompted aggressive selling around AUD/USD on Tuesday.

Deteriorating risk sentiment benefitted the safe-haven USD and weighed on aussie.

Bulls largely shrugged off Wednesday’s release of upbeat Australian Retail Sales data.

The AUD/USD pair failed to capitalize on its Asian session positive move on Tuesday, instead witnessed a sharp pullback of over 100 pips from one-month tops. The good two-way price movement was exclusively sponsored by the US dollar price dynamics. The growing conviction that the Fed will keep interest rates low for a longer period continued weighing on the greenback through the first half of the trading action. This was seen as a key factor that assisted the pair to gain some intraday traction, though dovish sounding RBA meeting minutes kept a lid on any strong gains.

Meanwhile, renewed fears about another dangerous wave of coronavirus infections in some countries took its toll on the global risk sentiment. This was evident from a sharp fall in the US equity markets, which forced investors to take refuge in traditional safe-haven currencies. This, in turn, led to a goodish USD rebound from multi-week lows and prompted some aggressive selling around the perceived riskier Australian dollar. The USD seemed rather unaffected by the risk-off mood-led down leg in the US Treasury bond yields to the lowest level since mid-March.

Nevertheless, the pair settled near the lower end of its daily trading range and remained depressed through the Asian session on Wednesday. Bulls largely shrugged off upbeat Australian Retail Sales figures, which recorded a growth of 1.4% MoM in March. The global flight to safety overshadowed the data and continued weighing on the aussie. The pair, however, has managed to defend the 0.7700 mark, at least for the time being, amid the lack of any strong follow-through USD buying interest. In the absence of any major market-moving economic releases from the US, the USD price dynamics will play a key role in influencing the major. Apart from this, traders might further take cues from the broader market risk sentiment in order to grab some meaningful opportunities around the pair.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, any subsequent fall below the 0.7700 mark is likely to find decent support near the recent trading range resistance breakpoint, around the 0.7670-60 region. Failure to defend the mentioned resistance-turned-support will negate any near-term positive bias and turn the pair vulnerable. The next relevant bearish target is pegged near the 0.7600 mark ahead of the 0.7585-80 region. Some follow-through selling will expose YTD lows, around the 0.7530 region before the pair eventually drops to challenge the key 0.7500 psychological mark.

On the flip side, the 0.7755-60 region now seems to act as immediate strong resistance. This is followed by the 0.7800 mark and the overnight swing highs, around the 0.7815 region. A convincing break through the mentioned barriers will mark a fresh bullish breakout and push the pair towards March monthly tops, around mid-0.7800s. The subsequent positive move will set the stage for a move to reclaim the 0.7900 mark, above which the pair could climb further towards the next major barrier near the 0.7970-80 region, representing YTD daily closing highs set on February 24.