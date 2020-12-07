AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7430
- The Australian November AIG Performance of Services Index resulted in 52.9.
- China announced it suspended imports from another Australian beef supplier.
- AUD/USD retains its neutral-to-bullish stance in the near-term.
The AUD/USD pair has traded in a wider-than-usual range this Monday but closed the day unchanged around the 0.7430 level. The aussie fell on sentiment, and despite Australia published encouraging data at the beginning of the day. The November AIG Performance of Services Index resulted in 52.9, better than the previous 51.4. On a down note, China announced it suspended imports from another Australian beef supplier, adding another company to the list of banned commodities.
Australia will publish this Tuesday, November NAB’s Business Confidence, previously at 5, and NAB’s Business Conditions for the same month, previously at 1.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair offers a neutral-to-bullish stance in the near term, as it extended its yearly advance by a couple of pips to 0.7453. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is currently developing above a bullish 20 SMA, which keeps advancing below the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, have turned lower but remain within positive levels. The pair has room to break higher and extend its advance beyond 0.7500 should the risk sentiment improve in the upcoming sessions.
Support levels: 0.7415 0.7375 0.7330
Resistance levels: 0.7450 0.7490 0.7530
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
