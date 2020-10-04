AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7161

Holidays in China and Australia may result in wide movements at the beginning of the week.

Australia will publish September TD Securities inflation figures this Monday.

AUD/USD has limited bullish potential as long as it holds below 0.7210.

The AUD/USD pair closed the week with modest gains around 0.7160, flat on Friday. The greenback got to recover some ground at the end of the week amid mounting risk-aversion, this last triggered by coronavirus extending its claws into the White House. The Aussie was quite resilient, considering that, by the end of the week, gold prices and equities edged lower.

The week starts with a holiday in China and Australia, although this last will unveil some data, starting with the Commonwealth Bank Services PMI, foreseen in September at 50. Later into the session, the country will publish de TD Securities Inflation for the same month, previously at 1.3% YoY.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The daily chart for the AUD/USD pair indicates that the bullish potential is limited. Attempts to advance were limited by selling interest aligned around a bearish 20 DMA, while technical indicators have turned marginally lower within neutral levels. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is a few pips above a bullish 20 SMA, but below the larger ones, as technical indicators hold above their midlines, without directional strength. Bulls would take control of the pair on a clear advance beyond 0.7210, a strong static resistance level.

Support levels: 0.7140 0.7100 0.7060

Resistance levels: 0.7210 0.7250 0.7290