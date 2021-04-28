AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7789
- Australian inflation unexpectedly contracted in the first quarter of the year.
- Investors buy the aussie as the Fed will maintain QE despite its optimistic view.
- AUD/USD trades just ahead of a strong static resistance level at 0.7820.
The AUD/USD pair fell to 0.7724, its lowest for the week, with the AUD undermined at the beginning of the day by worse-than-anticipated local inflation figures. According to official data, inflation in the first quarter of this year was up by 0.6%, well below the previous 0.9% and missing expectations of 0.9%. The RBA Trimmed Mean CPI came in at 0.3%, missing the expected 0.5% and contracting from 0.4% in the final quarter of 2020. The poor inflation figures hint at lower rates for longer in Australia.
The pair recovered as the day developed, extending its gains toward the 0.7800 price zone after the US Federal Reserve’s decision boosted demand for high-yielding assets. Looking ahead and during the upcoming Asian session, Australia will publish Import Prices and Export Prices for Q1.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair hit 0.7800 and trades near the level as Asian traders reach their desks. The near-term picture favors a new leg north, although the pair still needs to clear the 0.7820 resistance. The 4-hour chart shows that the price is above a bullish 20 SMA, while the Momentum indicator struggles to cross its midline. On the other hand, the RSI heads firmly north at around 61, in line with a bullish extension.
Support levels: 0.7800 0.7730 0.7690
Resistance levels: 0.7820 0.7850 0.7890
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD soars to highest since March on Fed's dovish message
EUR/USD has extended its gains above 1.2120, hitting the highest since March, after the Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged, gave a nod to economic progress but characterized higher inflation as transitory.
GBP/USD struggles around 1.39 after Fed leaves policy unchanged
GBP/USD is trading around 1.39, edging lower after the Fed left its policy unchanged and acknowledged a strengthening economy. Concerns about Brexit and optimism about Britain's vaccination campaign are balancing each other.
XAU/USD precious metal steady as investor risk appetite likely unchanged post the Fed
As expected the Fed left rates unchanged and the accompanying statement did little to surprise investors. The dovish tone continues as the Fed says the economy has strengthened and inflation effects are likely transitory.
ETH and XRP take point while BTC takes backseat
Bitcoin price to retrace toward the 50% Fibonacci retracement level at $51,600 after the MRI flashed a cycle top signal. Ethereum price seems ready for another leg up after a minor dip. XRP price is primed to retest recent swing highs at $1.70.
GameStop Corp gives up gains, but finds support at short term moving averages
GameStop Corp (NYSE: GME) shares are seeing some profit-taking after the strong run so far this week. That is despite the company raising $551 million, usually a bearish sign.