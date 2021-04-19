AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7754

Australian dollar trades alongside equities as sentiment leads.

The Reserve Bank of Australia will publish the Minutes of its latest meeting.

AUD/USD holds on to higher ground, but it’s still below 0.7770.

The AUD/USD pair surged to 0.7784, recovering from an intraday low of 0.7705, to finish the day with gains in the 0.7750 price zone. Australia published HIA New Home Sales at the beginning of the day, which was up 90.3% in March, quite an improvement from 22.9% in the previous month. The pair rallied during US trading hours following Wall Street’s advance, retreating alongside equities afterward.

On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia will publish the Minutes of its latest meeting. As the central bank maintains its monetary policy on hold, little is expected from the event.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair is neutral-to-bullish in the near-term, unable to clear the 0.7700 resistance. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is currently developing above a bullish 20 SMA, which advanced above the longer ones. Technical indicators, however, have retreated from intraday highs, with the Momentum hovering around its midline and the RSI heading south at around 58. Bears won’t have a case unless the pair breaks below the 0.7710 support.

Support levels: 0.7710 0.7690 0.7640

Resistance levels: 0.7770 0.7820 0.7860