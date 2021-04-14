AUD/USD once again showed resilience below the 0.7600 mark and regained traction on Tuesday.

The USD witnessed heavy selling following the release of the US CPI report and extended support.

Retreating US bond yields further undermined the USD and remained supportive of the momentum.

The AUD/USD pair continued with its good two-way price moves on Tuesday and was influenced by the US dollar price dynamics. The pair initially edged lower and dropped to over one-week lows amid a broad-based USD strength, helped by a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. The greenback, however, struggled to preserve its gains, instead witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround following the release of US consumer inflation figures.

The headline CPI recorded the biggest increase since August 2012 and rose 0.6% in March. The yearly rate accelerated to 2.6% versus 1.7% in the previous month. The readings were stronger than consensus estimates, though were not evident of broadening price pressures. This, in turn, triggered a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields and prompted some aggressive selling around the USD, allowing the pair to rebound swiftly from sub-0.7600 levels.

The US bond yields slipped further following strong auction results of 30-year bonds. Earlier in the day, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) halted the use of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine amid rare and severe blood clots issues. This was seen as another factor that aggravated the bearish pressure surrounding the USD and pushed the major to over one-week tops, or the top boundary of over three-week-old trading range during the Asian session on Wednesday.

There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US. Hence, the key focus will remain on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech later during the North American session. Powell's remarks might do little to provide any respite to the USD bulls. However, it remains to be seen if the pair is able to capitalize on the move as the focus now shifts to the Australian monthly jobs report due for release during the Asian session on Thursday.

Short-term technical outlook

From a technical perspective, the pair has been oscillating in a range over the past three weeks or so and repeatedly shown resilience below the 0.7600 mark. The emergence of some dip-buying at lower levels and a subsequent strength beyond the trading range resistance will now be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The pair might then accelerate the momentum and aim to reclaim the 0.7700 round-figure mark. Some follow-through buying will negate any near-term bearish bias and push the pair further towards the 0.7800 mark, with some intermediate resistance near the 0.7745-50 region.

On the flip side, the 0.7620 level now seems to protect the immediate downside. This is closely followed by the 0.7600 mark and trading range support near the 0.7585-80 region. A convincing break below has the potential to drag the pair back towards YTD lows, around the 0.7530 region. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the key 0.7500 mark before bears aim to test the next relevant support near the 0.7460 region.