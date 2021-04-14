- AUD/USD once again showed resilience below the 0.7600 mark and regained traction on Tuesday.
- The USD witnessed heavy selling following the release of the US CPI report and extended support.
- Retreating US bond yields further undermined the USD and remained supportive of the momentum.
The AUD/USD pair continued with its good two-way price moves on Tuesday and was influenced by the US dollar price dynamics. The pair initially edged lower and dropped to over one-week lows amid a broad-based USD strength, helped by a modest uptick in the US Treasury bond yields. The greenback, however, struggled to preserve its gains, instead witnessed a dramatic intraday turnaround following the release of US consumer inflation figures.
The headline CPI recorded the biggest increase since August 2012 and rose 0.6% in March. The yearly rate accelerated to 2.6% versus 1.7% in the previous month. The readings were stronger than consensus estimates, though were not evident of broadening price pressures. This, in turn, triggered a fresh leg down in the US Treasury bond yields and prompted some aggressive selling around the USD, allowing the pair to rebound swiftly from sub-0.7600 levels.
The US bond yields slipped further following strong auction results of 30-year bonds. Earlier in the day, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) halted the use of Johnson & Johnson's coronavirus vaccine amid rare and severe blood clots issues. This was seen as another factor that aggravated the bearish pressure surrounding the USD and pushed the major to over one-week tops, or the top boundary of over three-week-old trading range during the Asian session on Wednesday.
There isn't any major market-moving economic data due for release from the US. Hence, the key focus will remain on Fed Chair Jerome Powell's speech later during the North American session. Powell's remarks might do little to provide any respite to the USD bulls. However, it remains to be seen if the pair is able to capitalize on the move as the focus now shifts to the Australian monthly jobs report due for release during the Asian session on Thursday.
Short-term technical outlook
From a technical perspective, the pair has been oscillating in a range over the past three weeks or so and repeatedly shown resilience below the 0.7600 mark. The emergence of some dip-buying at lower levels and a subsequent strength beyond the trading range resistance will now be seen as a fresh trigger for bullish traders. The pair might then accelerate the momentum and aim to reclaim the 0.7700 round-figure mark. Some follow-through buying will negate any near-term bearish bias and push the pair further towards the 0.7800 mark, with some intermediate resistance near the 0.7745-50 region.
On the flip side, the 0.7620 level now seems to protect the immediate downside. This is closely followed by the 0.7600 mark and trading range support near the 0.7585-80 region. A convincing break below has the potential to drag the pair back towards YTD lows, around the 0.7530 region. The downward trajectory could further get extended towards the key 0.7500 mark before bears aim to test the next relevant support near the 0.7460 region.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Firmer above 1.1950 ahead of Lagarde, Powell
EUR/USD extends gains above 1.1950, printing three-day uptrend. The US dollar hits fresh three-week low on downbeat yields, vaccine jitters and strong US CPI. Fed’s Powell may cheer recently upbeat data but may not disagree with ECB’s Lagarde over need of easy money.
GBP/USD extends gains towards 1.3800 as USD remains pressured
GBP/USD is extending the upside momentum in the early European session, touching the highest level in three days near 1.3775. The US dollar’s weakness remains the primary driver. Focus shifts to BOE’s Haskel and Fed Chair Powell.
XRP price and market cap surge as Ripple files motion to dismiss SEC lawsuit
Ripple executives filed a motion to dismiss the Securities & Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against them. This follows twin victories last week, including the judge denying the SEC’s request to access the execs’ personal financial information.
Gold eyeing a sustained move above $1750 ahead of Powell
Gold (XAU/USD) staged an impressive bounce from six-day lows of $1724 on Tuesday, helped by a sharp sell-off in the dollar that ensued after an uptick in the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for March.
S&P 500 SPX Update: Records everywhere as stocks go on the rampage
Markets are for once behaving rationally and doing what only they can on the back of benign inflation data, push record highs. Concerns over possible inflationary pressures have weighed on investors' minds recently despite Powell and his team of Fed doves trying to calm fears.