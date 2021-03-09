AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7713
- Upbeat Australian and equities’ advancing provided support to the aussie.
- RBA Governor Philip Lowe is due to speak on the economic recovery and the monetary policy.
- AUD/USD has turned marginally positive, could advance further.
The AUD/USD pair advanced this Tuesday, helped by a weaker greenback and the positive tone of Wall Street. US indexes advanced, with the Nasdaq up over 4% intraday. Upbeat Australian data released at the beginning of the day provided additional support to the aussie. The February NAB’s Business Confidence came in at 16 above the previous 10, while NAB’s Business Conditions improved from 7 in January to 10.
This Wednesday, RBA’s Governor Philip Lowe will discuss the recovery, investment and monetary policy at the Australian Financial Review Business Summit in Sydney. Australia will publish March Westpac Consumer Confidence, foreseen at 1.8% from 1.9% previously. China will publish February inflation figures.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is above 0.7700 heading into the Asian opening, modestly bullish. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has advanced above a bearish 20 SMA but remains below the longer ones, which lack directional strength. The Momentum indicator advances above its midline, while the RSI remains flat at around 49, reflecting limited buying interest.
Support levels: 0.7650 0.7610 0.7575
Resistance levels: 0.7730 0.7770 0.7810
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
