Current Price: 0.6591

AUD/USD finds resistance at the 20-day SMA and turns lower.

A visit to the decade-low is not ruled out.

After being rejected by the 0.6635 area, the AUD/USD came under pressure and dropped back below the 0.6600 mark with the Australian dollar suffering amid risk aversion. Despite the US dollar lost ground versus European currencies and the yen, it managed to advance versus commodity and emerging currencies. Against the risk-averse backdrop, European and US stocks fell sharply, while the yield on the US 10-year note hit a fresh all-time low.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD short-term outlook looks neutral to slightly bullish, although in bigger time frames the pair retains the bearish tone. The 0.6635 zone, where the 20-day SMA capped Thursday’s advance, is the first barrier to overcome on the upside. Once it is out of the way, the AUD/USD could aim at the 0.6690-0.6700 area, where the 200-period SMA in the 4-hour chart reinforces the psychological level. On the flip side, loss of the 0.6500 area would shift focus to the downside with scope to retest the pair’s decade-low of 0.6433.

Support levels: 0.6500 0.6433 0.6400

Resistance levels: 0.6635 0.6700 0.6750