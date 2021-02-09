AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7728
- Australian NAB’s Business Confidence improved to 10 in January from 5.
- The poor performance of equities put a limit to AUD/USD appreciation.
- AUD/USD is comfortable above 0.7700, but additional gains are still unclear.
The AUD/USD pair advanced for a third consecutive day, reaching 0.7735 and retaining most of its intraday gains ahead of the close. The pair surged at the beginning of the day, unable to extend its advance, as the poor performance of equities offset the broad greenback’s weakness.
Data wise, Australian data was mixed. January NAB’s Business Confidence improved to 10 from 5, beating expectations. NAB’s Business Conditions in the same period, however, contracted to 14 to 7. Early on Wednesday, the country will release February Westpac Consumer Confidence, foreseen at -3% from -4.5% in the previous month.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair could extend its advance, although bulls are showing limited conviction at the time being. In the 4-hour chart, the pair keeps developing above all of its moving averages, with the 20 SAM accelerating north, but still below the larger ones. Technical indicators are retreating from extreme overbought levels but without bearish strength. The bullish case will be firmer on an extension beyond 0.7770 a strong static resistance level.
Support levels: 0.7710 0.7675 0.7640
Resistance levels: 0.7770 0.7810 0.7845
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
