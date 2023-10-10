Share:

AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6415

The Australian Dollar rises further, supported by an improvement in risk sentiment.

Lower Treasury yields weigh on the US Dollar as market focus shifts to US inflation data.

The AUD/USD pair maintains a bullish tone in the short term but faces resistance at 0.6435.

The AUD/USD rose modestly and hit a weekly high at 0.6433. It marks its fifth consecutive daily gain, consolidating above 0.6400 and surpassing the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The move was driven by a weakening US Dollar as risk sentiment continued to improve and US yields remained near recent lows.

In Australia, the Westpac Consumer Confidence Index rose by 2.9% in October, while the National Australia Bank's Business Conditions Survey showed a decline from 14 to 11. On Wednesday, market attention will be on Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Christopher Kent, who will be speaking at an event. Given the sensitivity of the Aussie to risk sentiment, a negative shock could trigger a sharp decline.

The US Dollar pulled back further on Tuesday as US yields recovered from their recent slide. The US 2-year yield briefly rose above 5.0% but then retreated, while the 10-year yield held around 4.65%, far from the peak of 4.88% seen last week.

As the market continues to closely monitor the situation in the Middle East, inflation data from the US will be critical this week. On Wednesday, the Producer Price Index (PPI) is due, with the annual rate expected to remain at 1.6% in September. Later that day, the Federal Reserve (Fed) will release the minutes of its latest meeting, which may offer little new information. The crucial report will be on Thursday with the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which will have implications for Fed monetary policy expectations.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD initially traded below 0.6400 but quickly rose back above it, consolidating above the 20-day SMA. As long as the pair holds above 0.6360, it is expected to remain within a familiar range with resistance at 0.6500, maintaining an overall neutral bias. The 55-day SMA awaits at 0.6460, and a daily close above that level would indicate further gains, targeting 0.6500 and potentially beyond.

On the 4-hour chart, the bias remains tilted to the upside with the price above key SMAs, and the MACD suggesting more gains ahead. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and momentum indicators do not exhibit the same conviction. To confirm further gains, the pair needs to break above 0.6435. On the downside, a key support level is seen at 0.6375, and a break below that level would shift the short-term bias from bullish to neutral/bearish.

Support levels: 0.6375 0.6340 0.6315

Resistance levels: 0.6435 0.6470 0.6500






