AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6415
- The Australian Dollar rises further, supported by an improvement in risk sentiment.
- Lower Treasury yields weigh on the US Dollar as market focus shifts to US inflation data.
- The AUD/USD pair maintains a bullish tone in the short term but faces resistance at 0.6435.
The AUD/USD rose modestly and hit a weekly high at 0.6433. It marks its fifth consecutive daily gain, consolidating above 0.6400 and surpassing the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA). The move was driven by a weakening US Dollar as risk sentiment continued to improve and US yields remained near recent lows.
In Australia, the Westpac Consumer Confidence Index rose by 2.9% in October, while the National Australia Bank's Business Conditions Survey showed a decline from 14 to 11. On Wednesday, market attention will be on Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) Assistant Governor Christopher Kent, who will be speaking at an event. Given the sensitivity of the Aussie to risk sentiment, a negative shock could trigger a sharp decline.
The US Dollar pulled back further on Tuesday as US yields recovered from their recent slide. The US 2-year yield briefly rose above 5.0% but then retreated, while the 10-year yield held around 4.65%, far from the peak of 4.88% seen last week.
As the market continues to closely monitor the situation in the Middle East, inflation data from the US will be critical this week. On Wednesday, the Producer Price Index (PPI) is due, with the annual rate expected to remain at 1.6% in September. Later that day, the Federal Reserve (Fed) will release the minutes of its latest meeting, which may offer little new information. The crucial report will be on Thursday with the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI), which will have implications for Fed monetary policy expectations.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD initially traded below 0.6400 but quickly rose back above it, consolidating above the 20-day SMA. As long as the pair holds above 0.6360, it is expected to remain within a familiar range with resistance at 0.6500, maintaining an overall neutral bias. The 55-day SMA awaits at 0.6460, and a daily close above that level would indicate further gains, targeting 0.6500 and potentially beyond.
On the 4-hour chart, the bias remains tilted to the upside with the price above key SMAs, and the MACD suggesting more gains ahead. However, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and momentum indicators do not exhibit the same conviction. To confirm further gains, the pair needs to break above 0.6435. On the downside, a key support level is seen at 0.6375, and a break below that level would shift the short-term bias from bullish to neutral/bearish.
Support levels: 0.6375 0.6340 0.6315
Resistance levels: 0.6435 0.6470 0.6500
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
