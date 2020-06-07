AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6968

Chinese trade surplus hits a record high in May of $ 62.9B.

The Aussie was supported by rallying equities, which rallied on upbeat US employment data.

AUD/USD holds near the critical 0.7000 level, could correct lower before breaking higher.

The AUD/USD pair posted a modest intraday advance last Friday, closing in the green but off a multi-month high of 0.7012. Australian AIG Performance of Services Index came in at 31.6, improving from 27.1 in April although still indicating contraction. An upbeat US employment report published at the end of the week helped the greenback just modestly, as it also boosted equities which, in turn, underpinned the pair.

Over the weekend, China released the June Trade Balance, which posted a surplus of 62.9 billion in dollar terms, widely beating expectations and a record high. Exports fell a less-than-expected 3.3% YoY, but imports plunged 16.7%, as a result of coronavirus-related lockdowns. The encouraging numbers should favour risk appetite at the weekly opening. This Monday, the country won’t release macroeconomic data as it celebrates the Queen's Birthday holiday.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair has closed in the green for a seventh consecutive day and posted a higher high and a higher low on Friday, keeping the risk skewed to the upside, although with increased odds of a bearish corrective move taking place. In the daily chart, technical indicators are beginning to retreat from extreme overbought levels, but without sufficient strength to signal an upcoming slide. The 20 DMA advances above the 100 DMA and is about to cross the 200 DMA. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the bullish potential remains strong, as the pair spent Friday consolidating above a bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators flattened well into positive ground.

Support levels: 0.6925 0.6880 0.6840

Resistance levels: 0.7015 0.7060 0.7100