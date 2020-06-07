AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6968
- Chinese trade surplus hits a record high in May of $ 62.9B.
- The Aussie was supported by rallying equities, which rallied on upbeat US employment data.
- AUD/USD holds near the critical 0.7000 level, could correct lower before breaking higher.
The AUD/USD pair posted a modest intraday advance last Friday, closing in the green but off a multi-month high of 0.7012. Australian AIG Performance of Services Index came in at 31.6, improving from 27.1 in April although still indicating contraction. An upbeat US employment report published at the end of the week helped the greenback just modestly, as it also boosted equities which, in turn, underpinned the pair.
Over the weekend, China released the June Trade Balance, which posted a surplus of 62.9 billion in dollar terms, widely beating expectations and a record high. Exports fell a less-than-expected 3.3% YoY, but imports plunged 16.7%, as a result of coronavirus-related lockdowns. The encouraging numbers should favour risk appetite at the weekly opening. This Monday, the country won’t release macroeconomic data as it celebrates the Queen's Birthday holiday.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair has closed in the green for a seventh consecutive day and posted a higher high and a higher low on Friday, keeping the risk skewed to the upside, although with increased odds of a bearish corrective move taking place. In the daily chart, technical indicators are beginning to retreat from extreme overbought levels, but without sufficient strength to signal an upcoming slide. The 20 DMA advances above the 100 DMA and is about to cross the 200 DMA. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the bullish potential remains strong, as the pair spent Friday consolidating above a bullish 20 SMA, while technical indicators flattened well into positive ground.
Support levels: 0.6925 0.6880 0.6840
Resistance levels: 0.7015 0.7060 0.7100
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD pressured around 1.13 after jump in US jobs
EUR/USD is trading around 1.13, down after US Non-Farm Payrolls shocked with a leap of 2.5 million jobs in May, contrary to all projections. The greenback is gaining while stocks are falling, a correlation breakdown. ECB stimulus previously supported the euro.
GBP/USD retreats from highs
GBP/USD is trading below 1.27, off the highs. The pound is struggling after Chief EU Negotiator Barnier reported little progress in Brexit talks. Robust US jobs support the dollar.
Gold risks further falls amid a potential bear pennant
The massive $45 slump Gold prices (XAU/USD) on Friday created a bearish pennant formation on the hourly chart, indicating that the spot remains exposed to further downside risks in the near-term.
Institutional demand exceeds Bitcoins supply
Greyscale floods the market with fresh money to satisfy the demand of its clients. Investors, willing to pay a 29% surcharge for exposure to Bitcoin without suffering the legal and operational inconveniences. Market remains at risk on the verge of new bullish territory.
WTI rallies above $39 as focus shifts to OPEC+ meeting
Crude oil prices built on Thursday's modest gains and rose sharply on Friday boosted by the upbeat market mood optimism surrounding Saturday's OPEC+ meeting.