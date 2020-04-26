AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6390
- Australian unprecedented preliminary data helped to support the Aussie.
- Gold prices resurged toward multi-year highs amid coronavirus-related uncertainty.
- AUD/USD could extend its advance as long as sentiment doesn’t turn sour.
The AUD/USD pair settled just below its weekly high of 0.6405, up in the US session amid weak American data and the positive tone of Wall Street. The pair was also underpinned by gold prices, as the bright metal neared its multi-year high of $1,747 a troy ounce, as a result of recovering oil prices and easing dollar’s demand. These last few days, Australia released some unprecedented preliminary estimates of March data, aimed to have clearer statistics of the economy throughout the crisis. Such numbers were overall encouraging and helped to keep the Aussie afloat. Australia won’t release macroeconomic data at the beginning of the week.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is poised to extend its advance according to the daily chart, as it continues to develop above a bullish 20 DMA. The larger moving averages maintain their bullish slopes well above the current level, while technical indicators have lost their bullish strength, but hold within positive levels. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk is also skewed to the upside, as technical indicators turned north within positive levels, while the price holds above all of its moving averages.
Support levels: 0.6350 0.6315 0.6275
Resistance levels: 0.6405 0.6440 0.6480
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD: Central banks and growth in the spotlight
The EUR/USD pair recovered some ground on Friday, closing the week anyway in the red in the 1.0820 price zone. The pair turned neutral in the short-term, but the risk remains skewed to the downside.
GBP/USD: “Disappointing” Brexit talks may weigh on Sterling
The GBP/USD pair posted a modest advance for a third consecutive day, but remained within familiar levels and finished the week in the red. UK Retail Sales fell to record lows in March, consumer confidence remained depressed.
Crypto market is back on track to the moon
The increasing upward pressure blew the first of the critical resistances in the Bitcoin's path to new highs. The price of the BTC/USD pair reached the border of the bullish scenario, but the first attempt failed, and today it moves between crucial technical levels.
WTI posts modest gains above $17 after Baker Hughes data
Crude oil prices rose sharply in the second half of the week and the barrel of West Texas Intermediate (WTI) gained 10% and 20% on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.
Gold moves closer to Thursday’s 1-week tops, around $1735 level ahead of US data
Gold built on its steady intraday ascent through the mid-European session and refreshed daily tops, around the $1736 region in the last hour.