AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6390

Australian unprecedented preliminary data helped to support the Aussie.

Gold prices resurged toward multi-year highs amid coronavirus-related uncertainty.

AUD/USD could extend its advance as long as sentiment doesn’t turn sour.

The AUD/USD pair settled just below its weekly high of 0.6405, up in the US session amid weak American data and the positive tone of Wall Street. The pair was also underpinned by gold prices, as the bright metal neared its multi-year high of $1,747 a troy ounce, as a result of recovering oil prices and easing dollar’s demand. These last few days, Australia released some unprecedented preliminary estimates of March data, aimed to have clearer statistics of the economy throughout the crisis. Such numbers were overall encouraging and helped to keep the Aussie afloat. Australia won’t release macroeconomic data at the beginning of the week.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair is poised to extend its advance according to the daily chart, as it continues to develop above a bullish 20 DMA. The larger moving averages maintain their bullish slopes well above the current level, while technical indicators have lost their bullish strength, but hold within positive levels. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk is also skewed to the upside, as technical indicators turned north within positive levels, while the price holds above all of its moving averages.

Support levels: 0.6350 0.6315 0.6275

Resistance levels: 0.6405 0.6440 0.6480