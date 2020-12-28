AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7574
- The Australian macroeconomic calendar has nothing to offer this week.
- Softer gold prices undermined the demand for the aussie.
- AUD/USD is neutral in the near-term, needs to surpass 0.7639 to turn bullish.
The AUD/USD pair edged lower on Monday, falling to an intraday low of 0.7556 to finally settle at around 0.7570. The pair approached its year’s high, peaking at 0.7622 at the beginning of the day, but was unable to retain gains, despite a generally positive mood and gains around global equities. In general, markets were choppy amid the winter holidays in the northern hemisphere, and the lack of relevant macroeconomic data in the last trading week of the year.
The Australian dollar was weighed by gold prices, as the commodity trimmed intraday gains on the back of risk appetite. Australia won’t publish macroeconomic data this week
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is technically neutral in the near-term while retaining its long-term bullish potential. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is hovering around its 20 SMA, while the longer moving averages head firmly higher below it. Technical indicators retraced from intraday highs but pared their slides around their midlines. The pair may resume its advance once above 0.7639, this year’s high.
Support levels: 07540 0.7495 0.7450
Resistance levels: 0.7600 0.7640 0.7680
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD holds below 0.7600, bulls in control
AUD/USD traded as high as 0.7622, but retreated sub-0.7600 amid demand for the greenback. Choppy trading likely prevail amid absence of macroeconomic releases.
EUR/USD holds above 1.2200
The EUR/USD pair peaked at 1.2250, retreating towards the 1.2200 as the dollar got to recover some ground. Range-trading will be the main theme in a shortened year-end week.
XAU/USD erases gains, drops to $1875 in a volatile session
Gold is falling modestly on Monday, on a wild trading day. XAU/USD approached again during the American session the $1900 area but after reaching $1896 turned to the downside, and fell to $1875.
Cardano price ready for a 25% breakout towards $0.22, according to technicals
Cardano has been trading inside a parallel channel for over a month and it’s getting closer to a breakout. Bulls have managed to secure several critical support levels and are now ready to push ADA above a key resistance point.
DXY bears cheer Trump’s signing of stimulus
DXY refreshes intraday low, drops back below 10-day SMA. The previous resistance line from November 04 lures the greenback bears. 21-day SMA, monthly resistance line add to the upside barrier.