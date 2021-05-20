AUD/USD Forecast: Bounce from the bottom of the range despite dismal Australian data

AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7772
- Australian April employment data came in much worse than anticipated.
- Consumer Inflation Expectations in Australia improved from 3.2% to 3.5% in May.
- AUD/USD comfortable in the 0.77/0.78 region, steeper advance still unclear.
The AUD/USD pair managed to bounce to the current 0.7770 price zone, despite Australian data published at the beginning of the day was generally discouraging. Australian Consumer Inflation Expectations improved from 3.2% to 3.5% in May, missing the market’s expectations. Also, the country published April inflation figures, which showed that it lost 30.6K job positions. The unemployment decreased to 5.5%, but the participation rate shrank to 66% from 66.3% in the previous month.
The pair extended up to 0.7780 during US trading hours, finding support in the better performance of Wall Street. Early on Friday, the focus will be on the preliminary May Commonwealth Bank PMIs and the preliminary estimate of April Retail Sales, the latter foreseen at 0.5%.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is technically neutral after bouncing from the base of its latest range but holding below the 0.7800 mark. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is trading around converging 20 and 100 SMAs, both directionless, although a mildly bullish 200 SMA provided intraday support. The Momentum indicator heads lower within negative levels while the RSI hovers around 50.
Support levels: 0.7675 0.7640 0.7600
Resistance levels: 0.7780 0.7820 0.7850
