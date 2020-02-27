AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6588

Risk aversion amid the coronavirus outbreak continued to dominate currencies.

Australian data missed the market’s expectations, limiting AUD bullish potential

AUD/USD recovering ground, but still at risk of posting lower lows.

The AUD/USD pair recovered from the multi-year low of 0.6541 set on Wednesday, ending the day in the 0.6580 price zone. The Aussie recovered despite dismal local data, as Private Capital Expenditure fell 2.8% in Q4 against a 0.4% advance expected. Risk aversion prevailed, although this Thursday, speculation that the US Federal Reserve will have to cut rates on the back of the coronavirus chaos weighed more. Australia will publish January Private Sector Credit this Friday, foreseen at 0.2% MoM, unchanged from the previous estimate.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair has corrected oversold conditions, but the bullish potential is quite limited according to intraday charts. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is currently hovering around a mild-bearish 20 SMA, while below the larger ones, which retain their bearish slopes. Technical indicators have corrected oversold conditions, but remain below their midlines. The pair would need to recover beyond 0.6640 to signal a more relevant recovery ahead.

Support levels: 0.6550 0.6510 0.6470

Resistance levels: 0.6605 0.6640 0.6670