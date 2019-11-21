- AUD/USD dropped below 0.6800 and posted its second daily loss in a row.
- Short-term perspective turns to the downside; AUD/USD eyes its decade-low.
The AUD/USD was dragged lower by a stronger greenback and ended the day below the 0.68 mark for the first time this week. The headlines surrounding the US-China trade war continued to dominate the market’s mood, which seesawed throughout the day. However, the Aussie has its own issues – the Reserve Bank of Australia minutes showed that the board actively discussed a rate cut at the last meeting, which has been weighing on the currency over the previous sessions.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
From a technical point of view, the short term perspective remains tilted to the downside according to the 4-hour indicators, which are exhibiting strongly bearish slopes. In the daily chart, the picture is also bearish with AUD/USD trading well below a descendent 100-day SMA, which offers strong resistance at the 0.6830 zone.
On the downside, the next support is seen at 0.6770, which is last week’s low. A break below this latter could encourage bears and send the pair quickly to 0.6720 and even pave the way for a retest of its decade-low of 0.6670.
Support levels: 0.6770 0.6720 0.6670
Resistance levels: 0.6830 0.6860 0.6900
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD seesaws near weekly low after downbeat Aussie PMI data
AUD/USD gyrates near the last-Friday levels after Markit published monthly PMI data. The Aussie struggles for direction while trading around 0.6790, amid mixed messages from the US-China trade front by the press time of early Friday morning in Asia.
USD/JPY: Break to 109.00 handle still on the cards
USD/JPY is entering the Asian session near daily highs. The Yen is trading above the 108.00 handle and the 50 DMA on the daily time frame. Over the last 2.5 months, the spot has been gradually gaining ground.
USD/JPY: Break to 109.00 handle still on the cards
USD/JPY is entering the Asian session near daily highs. The Yen is trading above the 108.00 handle and the 50 DMA on the daily time frame. Over the last 2.5 months, the spot has been gradually gaining ground.
US Dollar Index looks volatile below 98.00, attention stays on trade
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the buck vs. a bundle of its main competitors, alternates gains with losses on Thursday around the 97.80/90 area.
Gold: Remains vulnerable below 100-day SMA
Gold seems to have stalled its recent corrective bounce from three-month lows and witnessed a modest pullback from previous support, now turned resistance near 100-day SMA.