AUD/USD dropped below 0.6800 and posted its second daily loss in a row.

Short-term perspective turns to the downside; AUD/USD eyes its decade-low.

The AUD/USD was dragged lower by a stronger greenback and ended the day below the 0.68 mark for the first time this week. The headlines surrounding the US-China trade war continued to dominate the market’s mood, which seesawed throughout the day. However, the Aussie has its own issues – the Reserve Bank of Australia minutes showed that the board actively discussed a rate cut at the last meeting, which has been weighing on the currency over the previous sessions.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

From a technical point of view, the short term perspective remains tilted to the downside according to the 4-hour indicators, which are exhibiting strongly bearish slopes. In the daily chart, the picture is also bearish with AUD/USD trading well below a descendent 100-day SMA, which offers strong resistance at the 0.6830 zone.

On the downside, the next support is seen at 0.6770, which is last week’s low. A break below this latter could encourage bears and send the pair quickly to 0.6720 and even pave the way for a retest of its decade-low of 0.6670.

Support levels: 0.6770 0.6720 0.6670

Resistance levels: 0.6830 0.6860 0.6900