AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6864

Aussie weighed by the sell-off in global equities at the end of the week.

China will start the week publishing Retail Sales and Industrial Production data.

AUD/USD retains its bullish stance despite the latest decline.

The AUD/USD pair closed the week in the red, unchanged daily basis on Friday at 0.6865. The Aussie was weighed by the ruling risk-averse sentiment, bottoming against its American rival at 0.6799, from where it later recovered. The main driver was the latest US Federal Reserve decision on monetary policy, triggering a sell-off in global equities, as the central bank suggested that there’s a long way ahead for an economic recovery. Wall Street managed to close in the green, helping the pair to bounce ahead of the close.

Australia won’t release data early Asia, but China will publish Retail Sales and Industrial Production figures, both from May and seen improving from the previous monthly readings.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The daily chart for the AUD/USD pair is showing that technical indicators have turned flat well above their midlines after correcting extreme overbought conditions, as it continues to develop above a bullish 20 SMA. This last, advances above the larger ones, all of which maintain the risk skewed to the upside. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair has settled between a bearish 20 SMA and a bullish 100 SMA, this last providing support at around 0.6780. Technical indicators, in the meantime, remain within negative levels, although turning higher, somehow limiting the bearish potential.

Support levels: 0.6780 0.6745 0.6710

Resistance levels: 0.6890 0.6935 0.6980