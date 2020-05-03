AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6418
- Australian housing sector expected to suffer big from the coronavirus-related lockdown.
- Wall Street’s negative tone weighed on the commodity-linked currency.
- AUD/USD gaining bearish traction, seen extending its decline towards 0.6380.
The AUD/USD pair edged lower for a second consecutive day on Friday, settling in the 0.6410 price zone and trimming most of its weekly gains. Australian data came in worse than previously estimated, as the Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI fell to 44.1 in April, while the AIG Performance of Manufacturing Index for the same month plunged to 35.8 from 53.7 previously. March New Home sales fell by 21.1%, after advancing 6.2% in the previous month. Wall Street’s decline maintained the pair under pressure throughout the last American session.
Australia is set to publish April TD Securities Inflation during the upcoming Asian session, previously at 0.2% MoM and 1.5% YoY. The country will also release March Building Permits, seen down by 15% after advancing 19.9% in the previous month.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair has continued to lose its positive momentum, and the daily chart shows that it’s nearing a bullish 20 DMA after meeting sellers around a bearish 100 DMA. Technical indicators turned sharply lower, barely holding above their midlines. In the shorter term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the risk is skewed to the downside as technical indicators maintain their bearish slopes well into negative territory while the pair slides below a now flat 20 SMA. A flat 100 SMA provides immediate support at around 0.6385.
Support levels: 0.6385 0.6350 0.6310
Resistance levels: 0.6440 0.6480 0.6515
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
