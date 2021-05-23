AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7728

Australian latest data suggest a slower pace of economic comeback.

Gold prices kept rising, although the aussie was unable to follow the lead.

AUD/USD remains within familiar levels, the risk slowly skews to the downside.

The AUD/USD pair edged lower in the final trading session of the week to end it with modest losses at 0.7725 amid resurgent demand for the greenback. The pair kept trading within familiar levels, confined to the 0.77/0.78 area for over a month already. Gold prices advanced weekly basis, although the aussie was unable to follow the lead, a warning for bulls.

Australia published the preliminary estimates of the Commonwealth Bank PMIs for May, which came in mixed, as the services index missed expectations by printing at 58.2, while the manufacturing one improved to 59.9. The preliminary estimate of April Retail Sales came in at 1.1%, better than the 0.5% expected. The Australian macroeconomic calendar has nothing to offer at the beginning of the week.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair offers a neutral stance in its daily chart, although the risk bends to the downside as it stands near the lower end of its latest range. In the mentioned time-frame, the pair trades around a mildly bullish 100 SMA, which provided support throughout the week. Technical indicators turned south but remain within neutral readings. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair settled below its moving averages, which anyway keep lacking directional strength, as indicators hover directionless within negative levels.

Support levels: 0.7675 0.7640 0.7600

Resistance levels: 0.7780 0.7820 0.7850