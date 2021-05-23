AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7728
- Australian latest data suggest a slower pace of economic comeback.
- Gold prices kept rising, although the aussie was unable to follow the lead.
- AUD/USD remains within familiar levels, the risk slowly skews to the downside.
The AUD/USD pair edged lower in the final trading session of the week to end it with modest losses at 0.7725 amid resurgent demand for the greenback. The pair kept trading within familiar levels, confined to the 0.77/0.78 area for over a month already. Gold prices advanced weekly basis, although the aussie was unable to follow the lead, a warning for bulls.
Australia published the preliminary estimates of the Commonwealth Bank PMIs for May, which came in mixed, as the services index missed expectations by printing at 58.2, while the manufacturing one improved to 59.9. The preliminary estimate of April Retail Sales came in at 1.1%, better than the 0.5% expected. The Australian macroeconomic calendar has nothing to offer at the beginning of the week.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair offers a neutral stance in its daily chart, although the risk bends to the downside as it stands near the lower end of its latest range. In the mentioned time-frame, the pair trades around a mildly bullish 100 SMA, which provided support throughout the week. Technical indicators turned south but remain within neutral readings. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair settled below its moving averages, which anyway keep lacking directional strength, as indicators hover directionless within negative levels.
Support levels: 0.7675 0.7640 0.7600
Resistance levels: 0.7780 0.7820 0.7850
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.22 after robust US PMIs
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.22 after Markit's Services PMI hit 70.2 points in May, the highest on record and above expectations. Earlier, ECB President Lagarde reaffirmed that accommodative policies will remain necessary.
GBP/USD loses 1.42 after robust US data
GBP/USD has succumbed to dollar strength and trades below 1.42 after Markit's US PMIs beat estimates. Cable pares gains associated with upbeat UK retail sales.
Gold keeps $1900 in sight while above key $1871 cap
Gold price retested three-month highs of $1890, although settled the week near $1880 levels, registering the third straight week of gains. Heading into a fresh week, the inflation narrative will continue to have a significant impact on gold trades. Meanwhile, Fedspeak, US Preliminary GDP and Consumer Durable Goods data could offer some fresh trading insights.
Shiba Inu remains indecisive, trapped between significant barriers
SHIB price recovery, unlike most altcoin, has been slow, signaling a weak buying pressure. Even as Shiba Inu tries to head higher, it will face a wide area of support flipped to resistance after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.
Shock as Bitcoin barely moves, stocks set to soar again on Friday
Equity markets look to end a frenetic week on a positive note as the Fed is wrestled into thinking about thinking about tapering, leading a big tech rally. Bitcoin is steady, what, yes you read that correctly.