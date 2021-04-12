AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7615

Australia will publish March NAB’s Business Confidence and NAB’s Business Conditions.

Softening gold prices and equities put a cap on the AUD potential upside.

AUD/USD keeps trading within familiar levels with the risk skewed to the downside.

The AUD/USD pair is unchanged on a daily basis this Monday, having spent the day around the current 0.7620 price zone. Gold prices plunged, with the bright metal giving up some $ 15 per troy ounce and finishing the day at around 1,731, while global equities traded with a soft tone, limiting AUD demand, despite the broad greenback weakness.

The Australian macroeconomic calendar will include on Tuesday, March NAB’s Business Confidence, previously at 16, and NAB’s Business Conditions for the same month, previously at 15. Also, China will release the Mach Trade Balance, which may hit the aussie, particularly if the figures reflect the deteriorated commercial relationship between both economies.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair is bearish in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that it keeps meeting selling interest around bearish 20 and 100 SMAs, while technical indicators resumed their declines after being unable to overcome their midlines. The risk is skewed to the downside, but the pair needs to break below 0.7530, April monthly low, to accelerate its slump.

Support levels: 0.7575 0.7530 0.7480

Resistance levels: 0.7640 0.7690 0.7710