AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7279
- Australian August NAB’s Business Confidence, foreseen at -22 from -14 previously.
- Chinese encouraging trade figures failed to underpin the Aussie.
- AUD/USD retains its bearish stance after an uneventful day.
The AUD/USD pair traded lifeless around 0.7280 where it stands as a new day starts. The market ignored data coming from Australia, generally discouraging. The August AIG Performance of Services Index fell to 42.5 from 44 previously. ANZ Job Advertisements for the same month were up 1.6% following a 19.1% advance in July. China published its August trade figures, which posted a larger-than-expected surplus of $58.9B. Exports rose 9.5% although imports declined by 2.1%.
This Tuesday, Australia will publish August NAB’s Business Confidence, foreseen at -22 from -14 in the previous month. It will also release NAB’s Business Conditions for the same month, seen improving to 2 from 0.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair remains at risk of falling further, despite its latest consolidative range. The 4-hour chart shows that it is still developing below a bearish 20 SMA while holding above the larger ones. Technical indicators, in the meantime, keep holding within negative levels, with the RSI heading south at around 41.
Support levels: 0.7265 0.7220 0.7170
Resistance levels: 0.7305 0.7340 0.7380
View Live Chart for the AUD/USD
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
GBP/USD sell-off continues, 1.3000 at sight
GBP/USD is approaching the 1.3000 psychological threshold, trading at fresh one-month lows. German Finance Minister Scholz casts doubts over a Brexit deal, warning that a disorderly Brexit could be disastrous for the UK. Eyes on a fresh round of EU-UK negotiations.
EUR/USD drops below 1.1800 amid notable dollar demand
EUR/USD drops below 1.1800 as the US dollar remains in demand amid rising US-Sino tensions and no-deal Brexit fears. Mixed Eurozone data and dovish European Central Bank (ECB) expectations weigh down on the shared currency.
WTI slumps over 3.50% to fresh three-month lows sub-$38.50
Following a temporary reversal seen on Monday, WTI (futures on Nymex) resumes its downside momentum and hits fresh three-month lows just above $38, shedding nearly 4% so far.
XAU/USD drops further and approaches $1,900/oz
The ounce troy of the precious metal is suffering another bout of dollar strength and is gradually grinding lower to the vicinity of the $1,900 mark on turnaround Tuesday.
US Dollar Index Price Analysis: Solid hurdle awaits near 94.00
The dollar keeps the rally well and sound and pushes DXY to the key initial resistance area near 93.50 on Tuesday.