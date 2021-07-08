AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7425
- Gold prices were unable to hold on to early gains and closed with modest losses.
- During the Asian session, the focus will be on Chinese inflation figures.
- AUD/USD is pressuring fresh 2021 lows and poised to extend its decline.
The AUD/USD pair fell to a fresh 2021 low of 0.7416, heading into the Asian session trading in the 0.7420 price zone. The poor performance of global equities undermined demand for the aussie, as investors preferred the safe-haven dollar. Gold prices were up intraday, but the bright metal was unable to hold on to gains and finished the day with modest losses at around $1,800 a troy ounce.
On Friday, Australia won’t publish macroeconomic figures, but China will release its June inflation data. The Consumer Price Index expected to remain unchanged at 1.3% YoY, while the Producer Price Index for the same period is foreseen at 8.8% YoY, down from the previous 9%.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair has room to extend its decline. The 4-hour chart shows that the pair is well below all of its moving averages, while the 20 SMA has accelerated south below the longer ones. The Momentum indicator consolidates near daily lows well into negative levels as the RSI resumes its slump within oversold levels.
Support levels: 0.7400 0.7360 0.7315
Resistance levels: 0.7450 0.7490 0.7530
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holds onto gains near 1.1850 after ECB strategy announcement
EUR/USD is holding onto high ground close to 1.1850. The ECB announced a shift to a symmetric inflation target of 2% rather than aiming to cap price rises at that level. President Lagarde's speech is awaited.
GBP/USD pressured under 1.38 amid dollar strength, UK covid concerns
GBP/USD remains heavy near the weekly low below 1.3800. Multi-month high covid infections challenge the UK July 19 reopening. British PM Johnson warns EU over NI protocol. Covid woes back safe-haven dollar, US Jobless Claims eyed.
XAU/USD jumps back closer to multi-week tops, above $1,810 level
Gold rallied over $15 from the daily swing lows and moved back above the $1,810 level, or closer to multi-week tops during the early European session.
Dogecoin price continues to drop as Ric Edelman calls DOGE ‘scam’ and ‘joke’
Dogecoin price is failing to hold its ground, leading to the breakdown of crucial support levels. Ric Edelman asked investors to ignore DOGE during a recent discussion.
Three reasons why Apple stock is near all time highs
Apple stock continued to head for all-time highs on Wednesday. AAPL targets new highs above $145.09 from January. Mega-tech FAANG peer-group GOOGL, FB and AMZN have already set record highs.