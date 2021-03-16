AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7746
- RBA Minutes hinted at an ultra-loose monetary policy at least until 2024.
- US indexes edged lower after struggling to post some gains.
- AUD/USD trades lower in range and could accelerate its decline once below 0.7690.
The AUD/USD pair is pretty much unchanged, around 0.7750 for a second consecutive day, as investors struggled with mostly discouraging news. The pair fell intraday to 0.7710, as the Minutes of the latest Reserve Bank of Australia meeting showed that policymakers are committed to maintaining the ultra-loose monetary policy, as they don’t expect a tight enough labour market before 2024. On inflation, the central bank will look through “transitory fluctuations,” adding that they expect it to remain subdued for several years.
The pair recovered on the back of the receding dollar’s demand and softer-than-anticipated US data. Wall Street traded with a sour tone, failing to provide support to the aussie. This Wednesday, Australia will publish the February Westpac Leading Index, previously at 0.26%.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair maintains a neutral-to-bearish stance in the near-term. The 4-hour chart shows that the price hovers around a flat 200 SMA, while an also directionless 20 SMA capped advances. Meanwhile, technical indicators are flat around their midlines. The pair bottomed around 0.7700 twice this week, which means that bears need to take the price below such a level for the pair to extend its decline.
Support levels: 0.7730 0.7690 0.7650
Resistance levels: 0.7780 0.7820 0.7855
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.19 on European vaccine uncertainty
EUR/USD has dropped below 1.19 after the European regulator postponed its decision on rolling AstraZeneca's vaccines. The pair is dropping despite a disappointing drop in US retail sales.
GBP/USD holds up near 1.39 after weak US data
GBP/USD is changing hands closer to 1.39, taking advantage of weak US retail sales and benefiting from Britain's vaccine-led recovery prospects.
XAU/USD still stuck in rangebound conditions ahead of FOMC meeting result
Spot gold prices (XAU/USD) are in consolidation mode for a second straight day, albeit they continue to trade with a positive bias. XAU/USD prices have traded within a tight $1725-$1740ish range, having advanced marginally above Monday’s low-$1720s to $1735ish range.
Cardano price primed to rebound following Bloomberg terminal listing
Cardano's price has retraced by roughly 30% after the February 27 peak of $1.48. Now, ADA could be preparing to bounce off a crucial support level as institutional investors gain exposure to this cryptocurrency.
ECB's Elderson says inflation increased sharply in January and February, go up further
ECB Executive Board member Frank Elderson says on Twitter "Inflation increased sharply in January and February and is likely to go up further in the coming months.