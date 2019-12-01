AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6764
- Chinese data released during the weekend beat the market’s expectations.
- Australian manufacturing output seen in expansion territory in November.
- AUD/USD would need to settle beyond 0.6900 to shrug off the negative stance.
The AUD/USD pair settled at around 0.6760, falling for a fourth consecutive week. The commodity-linked currency was pressured by demand for the greenback, unable to bounce back despite a recovery in gold prices ahead of the close. Australian data released last Friday weighed, as October HIA New Home Sales were down by 0.5% in the month, far worse than the 6.6% gain expected. Also, Private Sector Credit in the same month increased by 0.1%, missing the market’s forecast of 0.3%.
Weekend news may give the Aussie a boost at the opening, as Chinese official November PMI beat the market’s estimates. The manufacturing index has come in at 50.2, after printing 49.3 in the previous month, while the non-manufacturing index printed at 54.4, much better than the previous 52.8. Australia will release this Monday the November AIG Performance of Manufacturing Index, previously at 51.6, and the Commonwealth Bank Manufacturing PMI seen at 49.9. Later in the day, the country will release the November estimate of the TD Securities Inflation.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The daily chart for the AUD/USD pair shows that the pair is bearish, and a bounce would hardly affect the dominant trend. The 20 DMA is about to cross the 100 DMA, both at around 0.6820, while technical indicators remain within negative levels, the RSI heading firmly south at around 37. The pair has some relevant highs in the 0.6830 price zone and would need to accelerate through this area to start reversing its negative stance. In the shorter term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the technical picture is also bearish, as sellers continue to reject advances around the 20 SMA, while technical indicators maintain their downward slopes within negative territory.
Support levels: 0.6730 0.6700 0.6665
Resistance levels: 0.6800 0.6835 0.6860
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
