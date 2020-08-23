AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7160

Australian business activity deteriorated in August according to the Commonwealth Bank PMIs.

AUD/USD is losing bullish potential but remains within familiar levels with the downside limited.

The AUD/USD pair has continued to lose ground on Friday, closing the week unchanged at 0.7160, as demand for the greenback remained firm. Despite being unable to sustain gain, the pair remains near the year high set at 0.7205, and with its bearish potential limited, somehow indicating that the current dollar’s advance is a mere correction.

On Friday, Australia released the preliminary estimate of July Retail Sales, which were up 3.3% when compared to the previous month. The country also released the preliminary estimates of August Commonwealth Bank PMIs, which were worse than July final figures. Australia won’t publish macroeconomic data this Monday.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The daily chart for the AUD/USD pair shows that it holds within familiar levels, neutral-to-bearish. It hovers around a mildly bullish 20 SMA, although the 100 SMA advances above the 200 SMA both below the current level. The Momentum indicator remains directionless around its midline, while the RSI heads firmly lower yet around 53, falling short of confirming a bearish extension ahead. In the shorter-term, and according to the 4-hour chart, the pair is at risk of extending its decline, as it settled below its 20 and 100 SMA, while technical indicators barely bounced from near oversold readings. The bearish potential will likely gain strength on a break below 0.7135, the immediate support level.

Support levels: 0.7135 0.7090 0.7050

Resistance levels: ‘.7200 0.7245 0.7280