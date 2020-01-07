AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6865
- Australian employment sector depressed, ANZ Job Advertisements fell by 6.7% in December.
- Commodities retreated further after soaring on risk-aversion.
- AUD/USD heading toward a strong static support level at 0.6770.
The Australian dollar was the worst performer this Tuesday, falling against the greenback to 0.6858, barely bouncing from the level ahead of the close. Australian data released at the beginning of the day didn’t help, as the ANZ Job Advertisements fell by 6.7% in December after dropping 1.8% in November. Nevertheless, the better performance of high-yielding assets should have provided support to the Aussie, which they not. Commodities retreated after rallying on risk aversion, usually a negative factor for the Australian currency. This Wednesday, Australia will release November Building Permits, seen up by 2.0% MoM following an 8.1% decline in October.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is technically bearish, and nearing 0.6838, the low from December 18. In the 4-hour chart, the 20 SMA heads sharply lower just above the 100 SMA, while the price now battles with the 200 SMA. Technical indicators hold within oversold levels with modest bearish slopes, anyway indicating that selling interest remains strong. The main support, and a probable bearish target is 0.6770.
Support levels: 0.6840 0.6800 0.6770
Resistance levels: 0.6900 0.6945 0.6980
