AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7664
- Gold prices fell to fresh 2021 lows, weighing on the Australian dollar.
- Australia will publish this Tuesday, February NAB’s business indexes.
- AUD/USD retains its bearish stance in the near-term.
The AUD/USD pair fell for a fourth consecutive day, finishing it at around 0.7660. The pair remained inside Friday’ range, trapped between a stronger greenback and rallying equities in the US. The aussie was pressured by gold prices, as spot fell to $1,676.73, its lowest since June 2020. The Australian macroeconomic calendar remained empty at the beginning of the week, but the country will publish this Tuesday, February NAB’s Business Confidence, previously at 10, and NAB’s Business Conditions which was at 7 in January.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair retains its bearish tone in the near-term. The pair hit a daily high of 0.7712 at the weekly opening as optimism boosted risk appetite, but quickly changed course once government debt yields began to rise. In the 4-hour chart, the pair is developing below all of its moving averages, with the 20 SMA accelerating south below the longer ones. Technical indicators head modestly lower within negative levels, confirming sellers remain in control.
Support levels: 0.7650 0.7610 0.7575
Resistance levels: 0.7730 0.7770 0.7810
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD dips below 1.19 as US yields resume rise
EUR/USD has dipped below 1.19, hitting a new 2021 low. US ten-year yields have resumed their gains toward 1.60% after robust US jobs figures and the Fed's reluctance to intervene. German industrial output disappointed with -2.5% in January.
GBP/USD pressured toward 1.38 amid worsening mood
GBP/USD has been under pressure despite Britain's reopening and due to higher US yields. BOE Governor is slated to speak later in the day.
XAU/USD hits nine months lows under $1680
Gold prices continue under pressure and recently reached at $1679, the lowest level since early June. It then bounced modestly to the upside but remained under pressure about to pots the eight daily loss out of the last ten trading days.
Bitcoin bulls pick the baton as $54,000 beckons
Norway's gas giant Aker invests part of its funds in BTC, believes the growth is inevitable. BTC must hold above $50,000 to ensure that focus remains on $54,000. ETH is nurturing a potential technical breakout aiming for levels above $2,000.
US Dollar Index: Next on the upside emerges 92.46
DXY pushes higher and record new 2021 highs around 92.30. The next hurdle is located at the Fibo level at 92.46.