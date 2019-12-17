AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6852
- RBA’s dovish Minutes weighed on Aussie, the market pricing in a rate cut for February.
- Australian Housing data disappointed, adding pressure on the commodity-linked currency.
- AUD/USD to accelerate its decline on a break below 0.6830, the immediate support.
The AUD/USD pair is ending Tuesday with sharp losses near a daily low of 0.6837, following dovish Minutes from the Reserve Bank of Australia. The document highlighted the relevance of the February meeting, hinting a rate cut in Q1, with policymakers worried about the rate of wages’ growth falling short of expectations. Furthermore, Australian Home Loans rose a modest 0.5% in October, missing the market’s expectations of 1.0%. Investment lending for Homes in the same month was up by 2.0%, better than the previous 1.1%.
The poor performance of equities limited chances of recovery. The upcoming Asian session will bring the November Westpac Leading Index, previously at -0.08%
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair is at risk of extending its decline after breaking below the 0.6865 level, now a relevant static resistance level. In the 4-hour chart, the 20 SMA is gaining downward traction above the current level, as the price barely holds above directionless 100 and 200 SMA. Technical indicators have recovered modestly from near oversold readings, but lack strength enough to suggest the pair could recover further.
Support levels: 0.6830 0.6800 0.6770
Resistance levels: 0.6865 0.6900 0.6935
