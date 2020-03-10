Current Price: 0.6486
- Stocks rise after Monday’s crash but risk aversion still reigns.
- AUD/USD turned sharply lower after being unable to hold above 0.6630
In another volatile day, US stocks and crude oil recover some lost ground, but AUD/USD dropped, breaking relevant technical levels. The improvement in risk sentiment failed to boost AUD/USD. The pair weakened as the US dollar recovered from Monday’s slide. US yields rose amid expectations of a fiscal stimulus. US President Trump and advisers meet with Republican senators on Tuesday to discuss a payroll tax holiday. More details are expected to be announced soon. On Wednesday data to be released in Australia includes Westpac Consumer Confidence and mortgage loans.
AUD/USD Short-term technical outlook
Volatility continues to be the norm for AUD/USD. On Monday, it travelled 400 pips from low to the top and on Tuesday, 150 pips. Since Tuesday’s Asian session, it has been moving with a bearish bias, and it accelerated during the American session. The AUD/USD failed to hold above 0.6650 and turned to the downside. After breaking 0.6570, the outlook worsened. It bottomed at 0.6460 and then bounced toward 0.6500. Technical indicators in the four hours chart are moving away from oversold levels, suggestion some consolidation ahead. The chart will favour further losses if it drops under 0.6460. The next support lies at 0.6430 and then comes 0.6400. A recovery above 0.6540 would ease the bearish pressure. On a wider perspective, the Aussie needs to break and hold above 0.6660 to open doors to more sustainable gains.
Support levels: 0.6440 0.6400 0.6320
Resistance levels: 0.6540 0.6590 0.6625
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex Analysis
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Extends losses below 0.6500 following the latest catalysts
In an absence of positive announcements from the US Coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force Briefing and RBA’s Debelle, AUD/USD remains under pressure around 0.6495 amid the early Wednesday morning in Asia.
USD/JPY stays below 105.50 after US Coronavirus Task Force Briefings
Having failed to take-out 106.00, USD/JPY drops to 105.35 amid the initial Asian session on Wednesday. The pair recently witnessed downside pressure following the US Coronavirus (COVID-19) Task Force Briefings.
The new oil shock: Markets are no longer supply sensitive
Crude oil prices fall 35% in two weeks. Saudia Arabia and Russia spar over production cuts. North American shale producers reorder global energy markets. The original oil shock was a political weapon used by OPEC in the 1973 Arab-Israeli war.
Gold bounces back beyond $1,650 as cornavirus fears renew
After falling to the lowest in three days, Gold prices gain fresh bids to $1,653 amid Wednesday’s Asian session. The yellow metal seems to recover losses, piled due to risk rebound, as fresh headlines concerning coronavirus (COVID-19) renew fears of the pandemic.
FXStreet launches Real-Time Trading Signals
FXStreet Signals offers access to explanatory live webinars, real-time notifications when signals are triggered and exclusive membership to the company’s Telegram group, where users get direct guidance by our analysts and get room to discuss and interact.