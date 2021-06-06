The daily chart shows that the AUD/USD pair is struggling to surpass directionless 20 and 100 SMAs and battling the daily descendant trend line coming from May’s high. Technical indicators have recovered within negative levels, heading north but still incapable of running into positive ground. However, the pair seems unable to surpass a daily descendant trend line coming from May’s high, currently battling around it. The 4-hour chart shows that technical indicators lost bullish strength around their midlines as the pair struggles to overcome directionless moving averages.

On Friday, Australia published April Home Loans, which were up 4.3% MoM and Investment Lending for Homes for the same month, which printed at 2.1%, well below the previous 12.7%. The Australian macroeconomic calendar will include the AIG Performance of Services Index for May and ANZ Job Advertisements for the same month. China will release its May Trade Balance, expected to post a surplus of $330.98 billion.

The AUD/USD pair settled around 0.7740, pretty much unchanged for a second consecutive week. It recovered from an intraday low at 0.7645, also the lowest since mid-April. It was all about the American currency and how speculative interest prices in future US Federal Reserve’s monetary policies. A soft US employment report released on Friday, which helped Wall Street advance, triggered the latest bounce.

