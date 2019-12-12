AUD/USD Current Price: 0.6896

A trade deal between the US and China underpins the Aussie.

Australian December Consumer Inflation Expectation came in at 4.0%, better than the 3.5% expected.

AUD/USD relevant resistance at 0.6930, heading toward 0.7000 afterward.

The AUD/USD pair hit a multi-week high of 0.6908, underpinned by encouraging US-China trade-related headlines, suggesting that a deal is “very” close and that the US is willing to give up on tariffs, cutting the existent ones by half. The American dollar strengthened with the news, limiting the pair’s advance, although news that the US and China reached an agreement in principle that only needs Trump’s signature.

Australia released at the beginning of the day December Consumer Inflation Expectations, which came in at 4.0%, better than the 3.5% expected, and matching its previous monthly reading. Australia won’t release macroeconomic data this Friday.

AUD/USD short-term technical outlook

The AUD/USD pair is hovering around 0.6900, bullish despite overbought, as the pair moved further above the 0.6865 level, the 61.8% retracement of its November slide. In the 4-hour chart, the 20 SMA has accelerated north above the larger ones, all of them below the current level, while technical indicators head north in overbought territory, without signs of upward exhaustion. The rally is set to continue on a break above 0.6930, the immediate resistance.

Support levels: 0.6865 0.6830 0.6800

Resistance levels: 0.6930 0.6970 0.7000