AUD/USD Current Price: 0.7273
- Australian services output improved in August, but remain in contraction territory.
- Falling equities dragged the Aussie lower despite easing demand for the greenback.
- AUD/USD en route to test 0.7170 a mid-term static support level.
The Aussie remained under selling pressure against its American rival, falling to a fresh weekly low of 0.7265 and ending the day not far above it. The pair initially fell on the persistent dollar’s demand, while in the last trading session of the day, plummeting equities dragged it lower. Australian data released at the beginning of the day was mixed, as the AIG Performance of Construction Index fell in August to 37.9 from 42.7, although the Commonwealth Bank Services PMI improved to 49 from 48.1. Finally, the country’s July trade surplus came in at 4607M, below the 5400M expected. The country will publish July Retail Sales this Friday, foreseen at 3.3% as previously estimated.
AUD/USD short-term technical outlook
The AUD/USD pair hovers in the 0.7270 price zone, with the risk skewed to the downside according to intraday technical readings. In the 4-hour chart, the pair has fallen further below a bearish 20 SMA, while technical indicators barely pared their declines after reaching oversold readings. The decline stalled at a relevant support level, which means a steeper decline could be expected once below it.
Support levels: 0.7265 0.7220 0.7170
Resistance levels: 0.7305 0.7340 0.7380
